A disturbing video clip of a brawl allegedly involving East London schoolgirls has sparked outrage, thrusting the issue of school violence and bullying back into the spotlight.
The four-minute, 33-second footage shows the pupils yelling and trading insults during the physical altercation.
One pupil is attacked by a group while others attempt to intervene.
Lying down in front of the classrooms, she is kicked, dragged and slapped while onlookers scream and plead with the attackers to stop.
The girl manages to stand up, but the commotion continues into a classroom.
Before the fight is eventually broken up, one of the attackers is seen repeatedly hitting her as she covers her face, with some bystanders callously remarking that the girl not crying yet.
It is not known what led to the scuffle.
Though the incident is said to have happened at Uviwe Senior Secondary School in Scenery Park on Thursday, the pupils involved in the fight are reportedly from various schools, including Ebenezer Majombozi,Sinovuyo, Lumko and Greenpoint.
East London school brawl sparks outrage after shocking video emerges
Image: SCRENGRAB
A disturbing video clip of a brawl allegedly involving East London schoolgirls has sparked outrage, thrusting the issue of school violence and bullying back into the spotlight.
The four-minute, 33-second footage shows the pupils yelling and trading insults during the physical altercation.
One pupil is attacked by a group while others attempt to intervene.
Lying down in front of the classrooms, she is kicked, dragged and slapped while onlookers scream and plead with the attackers to stop.
The girl manages to stand up, but the commotion continues into a classroom.
Before the fight is eventually broken up, one of the attackers is seen repeatedly hitting her as she covers her face, with some bystanders callously remarking that the girl not crying yet.
It is not known what led to the scuffle.
Though the incident is said to have happened at Uviwe Senior Secondary School in Scenery Park on Thursday, the pupils involved in the fight are reportedly from various schools, including Ebenezer Majombozi,Sinovuyo, Lumko and Greenpoint.
When your child is the bully : experts advise seeking professional help if home and school efforts not effective
Ebenezer Majombozi principal Victor Pakade said he was unaware of the incident.
“I hope it may be brought to our attention and I will also find out tomorrow [Monday] if there is anything of that nature,” he said.
Sinovuyo’s principal, who declined to give the Dispatch her name, referred questions to the provincial education department.
The other schools could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
Respected crime-fighter Ludumo Salman said the incident was shocking.
“The pupils are supposed to be preparing for exams, instead they’re trending for all the wrong reasons,” he said.
“Bullying should be dealt with harshly by school principals. This is unacceptable.
“I feel for the learner who was assaulted. The victim’s family needs our support, and a case of assault should be opened.
“I wish the principals would also deal harshly with this. They [the pupils] are behaving like animals — utterly barbaric.”
Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima could not be reached by the time of publication.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos