A man believed to be in his 40s drowned at a beach in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, after being swept out to sea on Sunday afternoon.
According to Kelsey-Jae Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, their paramedics, together with their search and rescue unit, responded to reports of a drowning in progress at Ballito Beach.
“On arrival of rescue personnel and paramedics, it was established that a man, estimated to be in his 40s, had got into difficulty after being caught in a rip current.
“The man had been pulled from the water by beachgoers Peter Smith, Travis Gerber and Sheldon Goudge. An off-duty nurse on holiday from Europe noted that the man was unresponsive and immediately began CPR,” Meyrick said.
She said paramedics continued with CPR, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was declared deceased.
“We would like to commend the bystanders who didn't hesitate to pull the man from the water, even though it was getting dark, and begin CPR. As well as two IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics who were off duty at a nearby restaurant and immediately came to assist with resuscitation efforts,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Man drowns after being swept out to sea at Ballito beach
Paramedics, together with their search and rescue unit, responded to reports of a drowning in progress at Ballito Beach
Image: Supplied
A man believed to be in his 40s drowned at a beach in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, after being swept out to sea on Sunday afternoon.
According to Kelsey-Jae Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, their paramedics, together with their search and rescue unit, responded to reports of a drowning in progress at Ballito Beach.
“On arrival of rescue personnel and paramedics, it was established that a man, estimated to be in his 40s, had got into difficulty after being caught in a rip current.
“The man had been pulled from the water by beachgoers Peter Smith, Travis Gerber and Sheldon Goudge. An off-duty nurse on holiday from Europe noted that the man was unresponsive and immediately began CPR,” Meyrick said.
She said paramedics continued with CPR, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was declared deceased.
“We would like to commend the bystanders who didn't hesitate to pull the man from the water, even though it was getting dark, and begin CPR. As well as two IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics who were off duty at a nearby restaurant and immediately came to assist with resuscitation efforts,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Stellenbosch University mourns death of second BSc student who drowned
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos