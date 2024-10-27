“The suspect went straight to the victim and shot her multiple times and fled from the scene. She was declared dead at the scene and police established she could have been assassinated because she was a witness in a matter concerning an inmate at the Westville prison. The matter was handed over to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit,” Netshiunda said.
Two suspects nabbed in connection with KZN teacher's murder, inmate alleged to be behind the hit
An inmate who the teacher was supposed to testify against is believed to have ordered the hit on her.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have made a breakthrough in the murder of a teacher who was shot dead in front of pupils and her colleagues in July, with an inmate identified as the person who is suspected to have ordered the hit.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the provincial serious and violent crimes unit have arrested two suspects who have been positively linked to the murder of the 46-year-old teacher who was killed at Phikiswayo Primary School at Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on July 29.
He said police investigations have thus far managed to connect an inmate as the possible mastermind behind the murder, and identify two other people allegedly involved in the crime — the suspected shooter and the person believed to have played the role of a spotter.
According to Netshiunda, on that fateful day, a man entered the school premises and requested to see the woman.
“The suspect went straight to the victim and shot her multiple times and fled from the scene. She was declared dead at the scene and police established she could have been assassinated because she was a witness in a matter concerning an inmate at the Westville prison. The matter was handed over to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit,” Netshiunda said.
Netshiunda said after the arrest of the two men, investigations continued and on Friday, a firearm believed to have been used to kill the teacher was found at the residence of the suspect who is believed to have pulled the trigger.
The jacket he was allegedly wearing during the commission of the crime was also found.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm was stolen from its licensed owner during a robbery at Sherwood in Sydenham in April 2023.
“The suspects, aged 36 and 41 years, will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The already incarcerated suspect will also be charged accordingly and will appear before court in due course,” Netshiunda said.
