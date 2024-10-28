News

Cost of October food basket prices continues to climb

Despite petrol decreases shoppers have not had a drop in grocery items

Premium
28 October 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

October’s food basket continued to climb nationally, despite petrol prices decreasing and the load-shedding hiatus, but shoppers in the metro have not had a dramatic change to their prices when compared to September...

