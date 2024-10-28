The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced Lebogang Mbhembe to life imprisonment after he was convicted of murdering Bongumusa Myeza in Malvern in 2022.
“The court's proceedings revealed that the victim had previously filed a complaint against Mbhembe, 23, for trespassing on December 22 2022.
“After visiting the Cleveland police station, the parties reached an understanding and no formal charges were filed at that time,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said two days later while on duty, Myeza was accosted by two men, one of whom was later identified as Mbhembe by witnesses.
“Witness testimonies indicated that a gunshot was heard, and witnesses saw Mbhembe searching Myeza’s body for cellphones before fleeing the scene.”
Mbhembe turned himself in voluntarily at the Cleveland police station on February 1 2023.
“During the court hearings, Mbhembe maintained that he had left Cleveland for Mpumalanga on December 20 2022 and denied ever having met the victim, alleging instead that the police were attempting to frame him for the murder.”
However, Mbhembe's defence was contradicted by the evidence of the investigation officer who travelled to Mpumalanga to verify his alibi and found that Mbhembe had failed to provide a correct address or any contact number that could have corroborated his claim.
In addition to life imprisonment, the court sentenced Mbhembe to five years for theft.
“The NPA regards this sentence as a significant step towards justice for the victims of violent crime,” Mjonondwane said
Life imprisonment for 'trespasser' convicted of murder
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
