Murder probe launched after body of woman found in Braelyn
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
Father found in possession of body parts after allegedly killing son, 2
The body has a wound on the side of the face which could have been either caused by a firearm or a sharp object.
“Preliminary investigation was done and the deceased was unknown in the area,” Mawisa said.
“Thorough investigation by police led them to rented flats in Buxton Street, East London. It was discovered that she was last seen on Saturday.
“Police are investigating a case of murder and appeal to anyone who can assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator to contact SAPS Crime
Stop number 08600-10111.”
DispatchLIVE
