Two men, an alleged shooter and a spotter linked to a hit on a primary school teacher, are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the provincial serious and violent crimes unit have arrested two suspects who have been positively linked to the murder of the 46-year-old teacher at Phikiswayo Primary School at Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on July 29.
He said police investigations have linked a prison inmate as the possible mastermind behind the murder and identified two other people allegedly involved in the crime — the suspected shooter and the person believed to have played the role of a spotter.
Provicial education MEC Sipho Hlomuka welcomed the arrests.
“We commend the swift action of the police to bring the culprits to book. No-one is above the law. Though the death of [the teacher] left us devastated, we are grateful that the long arm of the law will bring justice, peace and closure to us, the grieving families, staff, colleagues and our learners,” said Hlomuka.
TimesLIVE
Shooter and spotter to appear in court for hit on Durban teacher
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Two suspects nabbed in connection with KZN teacher's murder, inmate alleged to be behind the hit
