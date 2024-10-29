Enyobeni inquest: Bouncer admits to abandoning her post at Enyobeni tavern
Thembisa Diko tells court she used pepper spray to try stop uncontrollable young patrons from entering
A former Enyobeni tavern bouncer regrets having abandoned her post on the day 21 young people tragically lost their lives but blamed her boss’s neglect and “uncontrollable children”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.