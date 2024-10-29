Five more people have been arrested in connection with the mass murder at KwaNyezane near Estcourt on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said updated reports indicate five people were shot dead and a sixth person was wounded in the attack.
Netshiunda said six suspects concealed their faces with masks and carried rifles and handguns as they entered a homestead, where a traditional ceremony was under way, and opened fire at the people present.
He said crime intelligence members uncovered the suspects' cooling off spot at Acaciaville in Ladysmith on Monday.
“Five suspects were found hiding in a room and were arrested. They were found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles with 115 rounds of ammunition, two pistols with 12 rounds of ammunition, one .38 special revolver with one round of ammunition and a vehicle which they used as a getaway from the crime scene was also recovered,” said Netshiunda.
The arrest comes after a tip-off led Amangwe detectives to a hospital where a 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday.
Five more men arrested in connection with KZN mass shooting
Image: SAPS
Lusikisiki mass murder suspects abandon bail
Netshiunda said one of the recovered firearms belonged to a man killed during the Sunday mass shooting.
“Investigations also led the police to a house at Ezakheni where another firearm was recovered. The recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic testing,” said Netshiunda.
The five suspects, aged between 23 and 46, will appear in the Ladysmith magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Thereafter they will be taken to Estcourt to face multiple charges of murder.
The 28-year-old suspect arrested on Sunday will appear in the Estcourt magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder.
The arrested suspects are believed to have been involved in several stock theft and murder cases in the Amangwe area and surrounds.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli was expected to visit the families of the slain victims and the survivor in Nyezane on Tuesday.
