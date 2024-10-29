Girl, 4, drowns in raging river after being separated from mom

A four-year-old girl died in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas on Tuesday when she was swept away by a raging river while walking with her mother and sibling.
Despite their desperate attempts to save her, the little girl drowned.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred after noon.
“SA Police divers and K9 search and rescue responded to a complaint of a drowning at a river close to Nooitgedacht Road, Bloemendal,” he said.
“A mother was busy crossing the river when fast-flowing waters detached the four-year-old girl from them and she was swept away.
“At about 2.45pm, the divers and rescue team recovered her body further downstream.”
He said the little girl’s sibling was with them when the harrowing incident unfolded.
An inquest docket is under investigation.
