Libode-born scientist wins grant to develop innovative device

Rhodes University PhD student and co-founder of Pro’land Biotech, Ntobeko Songcata, who grew up in a rural village, has been awarded the SAB Foundation’s start-up grant valued at R700,000.
Pro’land Biotech founders Charles Arineitwe and Songcata were among 23 finalists in the annual Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.
The foundation awarded more than R18m to 23 innovative entrepreneurs on October 10 in Johannesburg.
Pro’land Biotech developed PetriCam, a device that provides scalable and real-time analysis of microbial organisms for various industries, including environmental monitoring and pharmaceutical quality control.
It was developed at the university’s Biotechnology Innovation Centre (RUBIC).
It aims to revolutionise research diagnostics and industrial applications.
Living in Makhanda, Songcata, 29, from Libode, said he doubted the project he started working on during Covid-19 would win.
“They believed in me. I felt recognised and appreciated.”
A former Dimanda Senior Secondary School pupil, he was inspired to create the PetriCam during the Covid-19 pandemic when all resources were being redirected to address the crisis.
He said this led to many succumbing to other illnesses they should not have died from.
Songcata said his device could have helped during the listeriosis outbreak in 2017.
In an hour, test results can show if food was contaminated with specific bacteria.
He highlighted that, unlike in the private sector, the public health system faced longer wait times for test results — a problem their device aimed to solve.
“In the villages, government sends transport vehicles to collect samples to be sent to laboratories to be analysed.
“During Covid-19, they focused on Covid-19 samples.
“That is when I got the idea of making a low-cost device that would be affordable for clinics and public hospitals, the device would help nurses and microbiologists.
“This would help them quickly find out what sickness a person has.”
PetriCam has gained national and international recognition, including first prize in the Eastern Cape Innovation Challenge 2022/2023.
Winning that innovation challenge allowed the two to refine their prototype, which enabled them to be shortlisted as a top 12 African innovation finalist at the AIT Swiss-Africa Conference in Nigeria.
Songcata encouraged others to pursue their dreams.
After matriculating in 2016, he had no idea what to study.
“I would beg for food from house to house.
“I went to school when I was young to beg for food,” he said.
“My [paternal] grandfather saw what was happening, he took me in and raised me.
“When my mother died I was in grade 2, I stopped going to school for about three years.”
The SAB Foundation’s Social Innovation Awards programme provides challenge funding and customised mentorship to innovators developing solutions for social issues in SA.
