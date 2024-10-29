Two men suspected of being part of the gang involved in the September 28 Lusikisiki mass shooting, where18 people were killed, have abandoned their bail application.
They briefly appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing 18 counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, among other charges.
Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, were initially charged with four counts of unlawful possession of three AK47 assault rifles, a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle and 82 live rounds of ammunition.
The case has been postponed to November 26, and they will join four others already charged in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre.
The state and police believe the firearms were used in the mass shooting.
Lusikisiki mass murder suspects abandon bail
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Two men suspected of being part of the gang involved in the September 28 Lusikisiki mass shooting, where18 people were killed, have abandoned their bail application.
They briefly appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing 18 counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, among other charges.
Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, were initially charged with four counts of unlawful possession of three AK47 assault rifles, a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle and 82 live rounds of ammunition.
The case has been postponed to November 26, and they will join four others already charged in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre.
The state and police believe the firearms were used in the mass shooting.
Police refining crime-combating strategies after spate of mass shootings
State prosecutor Nkululeko Mathenjwa announced an additional suspect would be added and appear in court on Thursday, facing 18 counts of murder.
This brings the total number of arrests related to the September 28 massacre to seven.
Other suspects include Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Lwando Antony Abi and Bonga Hintsa.
Paya and Nomdlembu were arrested in Flagstaff on October 17 with the four rifles and ammunition allegedly moved after the September 28 shooting in Ngobozana village.
Ndende and Hintsa were arrested in Port Shepstone, while Abi was apprehended in East London on October 16.
Myekethe was arrested on October 7 at his Mthimde village home in Lusikisiki's Mamfengwini administrative area.
DispatchLIVE
MPLs call for community safety budget increase after mass murder sprees
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos