Mother and daughter's bodies found in old mine shaft, suspect arrested

Three other suspects were taken in for questioning

29 October 2024
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
Cecilia Johanna Flemming, 82, and her daughter Hester Flemming, 52, were found dead in an old mine shaft in De Deur after a robbery and kidnapping on their farm at the weekend.
Police have arrested a suspect found in possession of items belonging to a mother and daughter who were found dead after they were kidnapped during a robbery. 

Cecilia Johanna Flemming, 82, and her daughter Hester Flemming, 52, were kidnapped during a house robbery in Kliprivier, south of Johannesburg, but the two were found murdered in De Deur on Monday in an old mine shaft, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The suspect was arrested at an informal settlement as he was found in possession of some of the items stolen from the house. 

“He appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Monday and was remanded,” Masondo said. 

It's reported the mother and daughter were attacked on their farm in Caymen Road, Eikenhof, near the Eye of Africa estate between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday.  

The suspects reportedly entered the premises by cutting the fence and breaking the security gate before ransacking the house and taking two vehicles.

Masondo said three other men were taken in for questioning. 

“The three men are still being questioned,” Masondo said on Tuesday. 

