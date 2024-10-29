Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’

In December 2022, he approached the mother to buy the victim from her and they agreed to an amount of R160,000. At the time the attorney made a down payment of R24,000 to the mother and also handed over a vehicle for her use.
The 38-year-old Gauteng mother accused of forcing her minor daughters into prostitution made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge, for what was supposed to be the start of her trial, but the case was postponed due to the unavailability of an Afrikaans interpreter.
The woman appeared along with her co-accused, a 35-year-old attorney who is alleged to have bought one of the minor girls and raped her repeatedly.
The biological mother is accused of forcing her minor daughters to have sex, or participate in sexual conduct, with unknown men in exchange for money before their 13th birthdays.
On Tuesday, the duo appeared in court, but their case was postponed for an Afrikaans interpreter. This was after it emerged the interpreter couldn’t interpret some of the technical clauses in the indictment into Afrikaans.
The mother cannot be named to protect the identities of her minor daughters, and the attorney may be named only once he has pleaded.
The matter was stood down until Wednesday, with the continuation of the reading of the indictment.
According to the court papers, the mother, who is behind bars, allegedly forced her firstborn daughter on a daily basis to have sex in exchange for money with several unknown men at various guesthouses around Boksburg, Brakpan, Heidelberg, Springs, Villiers, Amanzimtoti and Ramsgate.
She is accused of advertising the sexual services of her daughter on internet sites such as Sex Trader and Red Velvet.
Her firstborn daughter was 12, and about to turn 13, at the time of the commission of the crimes. The mother allegedly arranged for sexually suggestive and explicit photos and videos to be recorded and also took photos and videos of her daughter to advertise her services.
The state alleges that the daughter sometimes had to participate with the mother in sexual activities with the same client at the same time.
“Bookings were made for plus minus nine to 10 clients a day. Accused one [the mother] retained all the money that the clients would pay in exchange to have sexual intercourse with [the daughter],” read the indictment.
The daughter “was also forced to have double bookings” with clients together with her sister, who was 11-12 years old.
“Naked images and videos of the complainant were also sold by accused one [mother] to several unknown clients. The accused instructed [her firstborn daughter] to masturbate while recording and taking photographs of her.
“When the victim refused to participate in the sexual acts, [the mother] would assault and verbally abuse her,” reads the indictment.
It was in September 2022 when the attorney who is accused two in the case made his first booking with the mother to have sexual intercourse with the firstborn daughter who was aged 12-13 at the time.
In the following months, he allegedly made several bookings with the mother to have sexual intercourse with the victim.
In December 2022, he approached the mother to buy the victim from her and they agreed to an amount of R160,000. At the time the attorney made a down payment of R24,000 to the mother and also handed over a vehicle for her use.
“During December 2022, the victim was forcefully placed in a vehicle to go with accused two [the attorney]. The victim had to stay at a guesthouse in Heidelberg and also at a flat occupied by accused one [mother] in Heidelberg, where accused two had sexual intercourse with the victim on a daily basis,” read the indictment.
When the victim refused to participate in any sexual act with him, he allegedly would point his firearm at her and threaten her.
“During the day, the victim would be kept in a locked room without any food, water or a cellphone. On occasion, the victim was forced to clean the office of accused two.
“Accused two purchased multiple vibrators that he used on the victim. During the period of December 2022 until February 2023, accused two would move the victim between several guesthouses in various towns, including Heidelberg, Villiers and Amanzimtoti.”
On one occasion, he recorded himself on a cellular handset while having sex with the victim, reads the indictment.
The mother is also accused of making bookings for her other daughter to have sexual intercourse with unknown men in exchange for money. She was 11 or 12 at the time.
Both accused are charged with several counts of trafficking in people, rape, conduct facilitating trafficking in people, conspiracy to commit sexual acts, using children for, or benefiting from, child pornography, and selling child pornography, among other charges.
