NPA 'in the process' of making decision on Life Esidimeni case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it takes the Life Esidimeni case seriously and is in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision.

The NPA made this comment after a memorandum of demand for justice and accountability for Life Esidimeni victims was handed in and accepted by director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi at his Pretoria office on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, NGO Section27, which is legally representing the families of the Life Esidimeni deceased, requested the DPP to expedite the prosecution proceedings, ensure comprehensive accountability and commit to regular updates to affected families.

Section 27 demanded the prosecution of former Gauteng health MEC Mahlangu and former director of mental healthcare Dr Makgbo Manamela. In July, the inquest into the deaths at Life Esidimeni found the two to have been negligent and responsible for the deaths of some of the psychiatric patients.