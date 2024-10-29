Official receives death threats on first day at office
Metro now set to provide security services pending provincial police assessment
A senior Buffalo City Metro official who allegedly received death threats on the first day at the office is set to receive close security services pending a security assessment by provincial police...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.