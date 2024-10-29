Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, the mother of murdered footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has urged Kelly Khumalo's mother Ntombi Khumalo to reveal the truth about the events surrounding Meyiwa's murder.
It's been 10 years since Meyiwa was killed at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on October 26 2014. Those present at the time of the murder were Kelly, her mother, Kelly's sister Zandile, Kelly's son Christian, Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa's friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.
In an interview with eNCA, Meyiwa's mother expressed her lingering questions for Kelly's mother. “I just want justice to be served. I want to pass a message to the mother,” she said.
“Mama, you were there in the house when this happened. What do you talk about when you talk to your daughters?” she asked. “What do they say to you? They spoil you all the time and take care of you. What do you talk about in your chats?
“Mama, you want to die without telling [us] how my child died. I am asking you, Mama. When you and your daughters are together, don't you think of the family that lost their child? Are you not concerned about Senzo's children? You know how much Senzo loved his family.
“Mama, you are just sitting there quiet. Why are you doing this to us? Why are you causing so much pain for us? Because you know what happened — you and your daughters are quiet with the truth.
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, the mother of murdered footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has urged Kelly Khumalo's mother Ntombi Khumalo to reveal the truth about the events surrounding Meyiwa's murder.
It's been 10 years since Meyiwa was killed at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on October 26 2014. Those present at the time of the murder were Kelly, her mother, Kelly's sister Zandile, Kelly's son Christian, Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa's friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.
In an interview with eNCA, Meyiwa's mother expressed her lingering questions for Kelly's mother. “I just want justice to be served. I want to pass a message to the mother,” she said.
“Mama, you were there in the house when this happened. What do you talk about when you talk to your daughters?” she asked. “What do they say to you? They spoil you all the time and take care of you. What do you talk about in your chats?
“Mama, you want to die without telling [us] how my child died. I am asking you, Mama. When you and your daughters are together, don't you think of the family that lost their child? Are you not concerned about Senzo's children? You know how much Senzo loved his family.
“Mama, you are just sitting there quiet. Why are you doing this to us? Why are you causing so much pain for us? Because you know what happened — you and your daughters are quiet with the truth.
Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case
“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's death will be revealed. The secrets will be revealed.”
Early this year, it emerged in court two of the murder accused told police Kelly had allegedly ordered Meyiwa's death. No proof was provided by them.
Meyiwa's mother said she hasn't made peace with the Khumalo family.
“I won't reach out to them because if she had wanted to talk to me, she should have come during the bereavement. They should've come to us, even after that, to explain what happened. Now it's too late. It's already been 10 years.”
The five men accused of killing Meyiwa are on trial in the Pretoria high court. Meyiwa's mother said she no longer attends court proceedings.
“It's worse when I see people crying there in court. Why are they not telling the truth about what happened to my child? That causes me a lot of pain.
“I wish all those who were in the house could be called to testify. I want them to be called to tell us what happened. The truth will come out. There's nothing hidden that won't come to light.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos