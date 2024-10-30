In a joint statement, the MTPA, security companies and the CPF advised residents, including those in the areas of the Tshwane University of Technology campus, those behind Medi Clinic and those in Johanna Drive, from Dr Enos Mabuza Drive towards The Rest Estate, to be vigilant.
Mbombela residents urged to be vigilant after lion sighting
A lion was spotted via security cameras roaming near a residential estate in the early hours of Wednesday
Image: Road Angels Traffic
The public is urged to be vigilant but calm as a lion was spotted roaming parts of Mbombela in the early hours of Monday.
Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube confirmed security footage from the estate’s control room showed a male lion near The Rest Estate at 1.38am.
According to local security companies and the community policing forum (CPF) the lion was seen between the estate and the R40 road near entrance 3.
“The MTPA has been on the scene since 2am with a thermal imaging drone, trying to locate the lion, so far without success,” Shungube said.
The area will be monitored to trace the lion but the public is urged to remain calm and alert authorities should they spot it.
In a joint statement, the MTPA, security companies and the CPF advised residents, including those in the areas of the Tshwane University of Technology campus, those behind Medi Clinic and those in Johanna Drive, from Dr Enos Mabuza Drive towards The Rest Estate, to be vigilant.
“Residents are advised not to roam about outside after dark or in the early hours of the morning. Do not allow children to roam about or play unsupervised,” they said.
They also appealed to those who jog, hike, cycle or travel on foot to be extra careful as the animal is more of a threat in the dark.
It remained unclear where the lion came from.
The public may contact the agency's Louw Steyn at 083 6266 792 if they spot the lion, Shungube said.
