Metro focuses on repairing major roads amid outcry over potholes
After an outcry from motorists about pothole-ridden roads in the city’s suburbs, Buffalo City Metro tackled Buffalo Street, the North-East Expressway and Oxford Street which are some of the most badly affected. ..
