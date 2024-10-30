As revelations about the identity theft case involving the mother of beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina unfold, it is clear committing crime is never worth it.
This comes after the home affairs department revealed it would charge Adetshina and her mother for alleged identity fraud after they failed to justify their documents.
Her identity came into question after she entered the Miss South Africa beauty contest. After a public backlash she withdrew from the pageant.
Briefing parliament on Tuesday on its work to deal with corruption in the department, deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department is acting after it was ignored by Adetshina and her mother. It has referred the matter to the Hawks.
“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Nzuza said.
The department wrote to Adetshina and her mom asking why their identity and travel documents should not be withdrawn, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode confirmed. The deadline was Monday. Their documents will be withdrawn.
Adetshina is set to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe finale in Mexico City next month after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria title.
POLL | What do you think of home affairs cancelling the travel documents and IDs of Adetshina and her mother?
Image: Facebook
As revelations about the identity theft case involving the mother of beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina unfold, it is clear committing crime is never worth it.
This comes after the home affairs department revealed it would charge Adetshina and her mother for alleged identity fraud after they failed to justify their documents.
Her identity came into question after she entered the Miss South Africa beauty contest. After a public backlash she withdrew from the pageant.
Briefing parliament on Tuesday on its work to deal with corruption in the department, deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department is acting after it was ignored by Adetshina and her mother. It has referred the matter to the Hawks.
“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Nzuza said.
The department wrote to Adetshina and her mom asking why their identity and travel documents should not be withdrawn, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode confirmed. The deadline was Monday. Their documents will be withdrawn.
Adetshina is set to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe finale in Mexico City next month after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria title.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos