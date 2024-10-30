News

SAPS van in Gordon's Bay canal: police probe case of reckless driving

By Kim Swartz - 30 October 2024
Townsfolk found the overturned police van abandoned after sunrise on Wednesday in Gordon's Bay. Stock photo.
Townsfolk found the overturned police van abandoned after sunrise on Wednesday in Gordon's Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/btoyanucha

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a marked SAPS patrol van ended up in a canal during the early hours of Wednesday in Gordon's Bay.

The double cab bakkie was found partially submerged, lying on its left side, in the town about 50km from Cape Town.

JUST IN || A Gordon’s Bay police van is lying in a ditch in a canal along Lancaster Road, Gordon’s Bay, adjacent to the...

Posted by Cape Flats Stories on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

“Gordon's Bay police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving after the driver of a vehicle lost control driving down Lancaster Road at about 3am on Wednesday,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi. 

“The two occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.” 

Thurstan James Cole, responding to a photograph of the overturned bakkie on Facebook, posted: “I have responded to this spot twice before to assist with taking people out of a motor vehicle [after an] accident, where they have driven down into the ditch. In those cases both were early hours of the morning.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Len Cloete remains in wheelchair and struggles with speech three years after ...
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...