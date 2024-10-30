“It is alleged a 29-year-old driver, [believed to be a] soccer player, fled the scene after colliding with the vehicle," Makgato said at the time.
Soccer star who fled Thembisa crash scene hands himself over to police
A soccer player who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly accident in Thembisa on Wednesday morning has handed himself in.
This was confirmed by Ekurhuleni metro police in a brief update on the situation.
"He handed himself over at the [Rabie Ridge police station]," EMPD media liaison officer Ann Makgato said.
The soccer star, 29, has been linked to a crash that happened at about 7.30am in Thembisa.
“A female driver was transporting her nine-year-old daughter, who succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on the scene, and a 13-year-old who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Tembisa Hospital.
Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa
