Tiger Brands in talks to fund listeriosis victims with urgent medical needs

Tiger Brands says its attorneys are talking to lawyers of more than 1,100 listeriosis victims on relief to qualifying individuals who have urgent medical needs.

The company said on Wednesday this was regardless of the fact that liability has not yet been determined.

Between 2017 and 2018, there was a deadly listeriosis outbreak with 1,060 laboratory-confirmed cases reported by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and 216 deaths. The NICD identified Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane as the source of the listeriosis outbreak in 2018.

Richard Spoor Inc launched a class action against Tiger Brands in 2018.

In an update on Wednesday, Tiger Brands said the legal representatives were engaging on measures to arrive at a speedier resolution of the class action overall.

“The company is committed to working diligently to bring the listeriosis class action to a close as speedily as possible.”