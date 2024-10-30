WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe amid ID crisis

Despite the controversy surrounding her citizenship, Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has departed from the US to Mexico to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe pageant.
Her journey to Mexico comes after the department of home affairs' announcement to revoke her ID and travel documents, along with those of her Mozambican-born mother, due to allegations suggesting her mother fraudulently obtained her citizenship.
Adetshina's departure outfit, in Nigeria's green and white colours, stirred excitement among fans.
“Universe, it's time. As I catch the next flight to Mexico, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received on this journey,” she said.
“To the charming gardeners of the universe, I appeal to you to welcome me with open hands, hearken to the echoes of a mind on a mission, a story so big and a drive so powerful to call the universe to action. Dear tribe, continue to support me on this journey as we together uphold this cause.”
The Miss Universe Nigeria organisation wished her well as she embarked on her journey.
“From Nigeria, we send our brightest wishes and unwavering support for you, Chidimma. May the vibrant spirit of our nation shine through you as you step onto the international stage. Represent us with pride, strength, and grace, knowing all of Nigeria stands beside you. Bring home the crown.”
Adetshina announced her arrival in Mexico in the early hours of the morning.
“I'm really excited for this journey. I want to be present. I want to enjoy this experience. I've been waiting for this moment since 2017, and here I am,” she said.
Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA contest after home affairs alleged her mother fraudulently obtained citizenship. She then entered Miss Universe Nigeria and won, earning the right to represent her father's native land.
During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, home affairs director-general Tommy Makhode provided an update on the investigation into possible identity theft by Adetshina's mother. He said Adetshina and her mother were given a deadline to respond to reasons for retaining their South African documents but failed to do so, and they potentially face fraud charges.
“As of yesterday, we have not received any response. Therefore the department will be proceeding with the withdrawal of the documents in line with the Identification Act,” Makhode said.
“A case of fraud has been reported and the Hawks are pursuing this against the mom and her.”
WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe amid ID crisis
Journalist
Image: chichi_vanessa/ Instagram
Despite the controversy surrounding her citizenship, Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has departed from the US to Mexico to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe pageant.
Her journey to Mexico comes after the department of home affairs' announcement to revoke her ID and travel documents, along with those of her Mozambican-born mother, due to allegations suggesting her mother fraudulently obtained her citizenship.
Adetshina's departure outfit, in Nigeria's green and white colours, stirred excitement among fans.
“Universe, it's time. As I catch the next flight to Mexico, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received on this journey,” she said.
“To the charming gardeners of the universe, I appeal to you to welcome me with open hands, hearken to the echoes of a mind on a mission, a story so big and a drive so powerful to call the universe to action. Dear tribe, continue to support me on this journey as we together uphold this cause.”
The Miss Universe Nigeria organisation wished her well as she embarked on her journey.
“From Nigeria, we send our brightest wishes and unwavering support for you, Chidimma. May the vibrant spirit of our nation shine through you as you step onto the international stage. Represent us with pride, strength, and grace, knowing all of Nigeria stands beside you. Bring home the crown.”
Adetshina announced her arrival in Mexico in the early hours of the morning.
“I'm really excited for this journey. I want to be present. I want to enjoy this experience. I've been waiting for this moment since 2017, and here I am,” she said.
Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA contest after home affairs alleged her mother fraudulently obtained citizenship. She then entered Miss Universe Nigeria and won, earning the right to represent her father's native land.
During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, home affairs director-general Tommy Makhode provided an update on the investigation into possible identity theft by Adetshina's mother. He said Adetshina and her mother were given a deadline to respond to reasons for retaining their South African documents but failed to do so, and they potentially face fraud charges.
“As of yesterday, we have not received any response. Therefore the department will be proceeding with the withdrawal of the documents in line with the Identification Act,” Makhode said.
“A case of fraud has been reported and the Hawks are pursuing this against the mom and her.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos