It has been a year since TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani last appeared in court for impersonating a medical doctor and he now pleads poverty.
The social media star's rise and fall in the public eye began with his portrayal as a doctor on social media, which garnered him a following and appearances on radio shows and podcasts. He sold weight-loss pills and gave medical advice to thousands of his followers.
However, his claims were debunked, leading to legal troubles that changed his life dramatically.
In an interview with TimesLIVE this week, he said he was now poor.
“Right now we are in a shelter. No other source of income besides the R350. So yeah, that's what's been happening,” he said.
He explained how he found himself in this situation: “In February I started selling my belongings, selling everything because you know my business that I depended on greatly was affected with that controversy. Then I moved in with my mom, who at the time was doing some domestic work, and unfortunately she then lost her job and also lost where we were staying."
'Dr Matthew Lani' says he lives in a shelter, depends on grant for survival
Multimedia reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
His public persona unravelled after the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and the Gauteng health department confirmed that he was not a registered doctor. Wits University, where Lani claimed to have graduated, denied his credentials. After his arrest, a charge of impersonating a medical doctor was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
Describing his emotional state, the TikTokker said: “I’m in a zombie state, just taking it one day at a time. Luckily for me, I meet people who are my fans who still support me and encourage me.”
Offering advice to those in the digital space, he cautioned against chasing popularity.
“Don’t chase the likes. Sometimes when you chase the likes, that’s when controversy gets the most likes. That’s really not worth it.”
The man who wants to keep his real surname a secret says he plans to make a comeback to the spotlight next year.
“I am planning a social media comeback.
“So many people have a lot to say about me. They have opinions about me. Be it true, be it not. This time around it is about me telling my side of the story from my lens, from my perspective.
“In terms of the content that we will be seeing, particularly January, because I think that's when I'm going to come back. Our lawsuit, the trial will be starting in February. So we're going to get to see that you know more of that and the preparation to trial and just seeking justice for myself, my family, my name, my brand and also for my business as well.
“We are also just rebuilding the brand."
