Officials tasked with ensuring compliance to prescripts of the Domestic Violence Act are themselves affected by gender-based violence, MPs have heard.
The parliamentary portfolio committee on police received a briefing from the Civilian Secretariat for Police on Wednesday on its work between October 2023 and March 2024 in monitoring stations' compliance with the act.
Action is being taken against officials involved in 59 cases of noncompliance, of which the Free State reported 23 cases, Western Cape 20 cases, North West 15 cases and Gauteng one case.
“Noncompliance items include failure to adequately complete incidents in the Domestic Violence Register, failure to assist a complainant to open a case, failure to serve a protection order and render a satisfactory service to the victim,” said committee chairperson Ian Cameron.
GBV stalks police service too, MPs hear
Image: 123RF
Officials tasked with ensuring compliance to prescripts of the Domestic Violence Act are themselves affected by gender-based violence, MPs have heard.
The parliamentary portfolio committee on police received a briefing from the Civilian Secretariat for Police on Wednesday on its work between October 2023 and March 2024 in monitoring stations' compliance with the act.
Action is being taken against officials involved in 59 cases of noncompliance, of which the Free State reported 23 cases, Western Cape 20 cases, North West 15 cases and Gauteng one case.
“Noncompliance items include failure to adequately complete incidents in the Domestic Violence Register, failure to assist a complainant to open a case, failure to serve a protection order and render a satisfactory service to the victim,” said committee chairperson Ian Cameron.
IN PICS | King Misuzulu decries gun violence, GBV as reed dance kicks off
The need for heightened wellness support for police members was highlighted with MPs learning from the secretariat that 101 SAPS officers had been reported to have been victims of domestic violence and 191 SAPS officers reported to have been perpetrators of domestic violence.
The need to unlock coping mechanisms for officers was essential, Cameron said.
“Employee health and wellness for SAPS members has been identified as a critical area of oversight for the committee and as such urged the SAPS management to prioritise capacitation these initiatives to ensure that all members of SAPS have access to and receive psychosocial support.”
TimesLIVE reported recently that the police union Popcru is calling for improvements to programmes intended to address the mental wellbeing of officials, amid concerns of lack of confidentiality and stigmatisation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos