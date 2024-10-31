Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case was not opened and they were released.
On Wednesday, a complainant opened a case at a police station.
Three suspects had since been arrested for human trafficking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common robbery, intimidation and malicious damage to property, Nevhuhulwi said.
“The alleged victims were no longer at the address. An internal investigation has been lodged against the members for initially releasing the alleged victims without obtaining their statements,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements
Reporter
Image: 123RF
An internal investigation has been launched into police members who released alleged human trafficking victims without obtaining their statements.
A group of Ethiopians were found chained up in a house in Mayfair, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case was not opened and they were released.
On Wednesday, a complainant opened a case at a police station.
Three suspects had since been arrested for human trafficking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common robbery, intimidation and malicious damage to property, Nevhuhulwi said.
“The alleged victims were no longer at the address. An internal investigation has been lodged against the members for initially releasing the alleged victims without obtaining their statements,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Kidnapping, human trafficking case of missing Joslin Smith heads to high court in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos