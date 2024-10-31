During these proceedings, the prosecutor recommended a psychological assessment for the victim, leading to a provisional withdrawal of the case and the release of the suspect—despite previous opposition to bail based on the risks involved.
Mchunu blasts justice system over court's handling of sensitive case
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu has expressed his “deep concern” over the justice system’s handling of a case involving a minor who has suffered repeated violations, allegedly at the hands of a neighbour.
Police opened a case in January when they were informed a KwaZulu-Natal boy had been violated in November.
A suspect was arrested and during the initial court appearance, he was granted bail with strict conditions, including relocating to an address away from the minor, who lived next door.
Despite this stipulation, the suspect allegedly violated his bail conditions and committed a second offence against the same minor on February 15. This led to a subsequent court appearance where bail was successfully opposed.
The case was then referred to a regional court, where it was heard in September.
Mchunu, who is engaging with justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane on how courts handle sensitive cases like this — said the sequence of events was extremely troubling.
“It is alarming to witness suspects, initially detained on grave charges, being released into communities where they pose ongoing threats,” he said.
“In this case, the minor has now been violated on two separate occasions, and the suspect remains free, creating the potential for further harm.
“There needs to be sensitivity and determination to optimise application of the law, by police officers and officials tasked with dispensing justice, in favour of the victims.”
