Metro pulls the plug on Duncan Village police station
Power disconnected amid tougher BCM campaign to clamp down on defaulters
The Duncan Village police station fell victim to Buffalo City Metro’s disconnection policy when its power was switched off over nonpayment as the city went on a stricter credit control policy to claw back R8.1bn from its debtors...
