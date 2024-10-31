A pregnant KwaZulu-Natal girl is among seven pupils from Bongucele secondary school on the South Coast who were affected by suspected food poisoning on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the pregnant teenager remains in hospital for precautionary observation while her classmates were discharged after receiving medical attention.
A preliminary investigation suggested the pupils had bought chips from a spaza shop on their way to school.
“As a department we are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our learners. We discourage learners from buying food products from unauthorised vendors,” Hlomuka said.
Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'
Image: Thulani Mbele
