Royal shot dead in latest Eastern Cape murder mayhem
Shock and outrage after two women killed and five pupils raped in Mthatha area
As Wednesday morning dawned on rural Mqhekezweni in the notorious Bhityi area outside Mthatha, the full terror that had been inflicted its residents was revealed, with two elderly women found dead in their homes and five school pupils raped...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.