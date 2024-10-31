News Editors Choice

SAPS officer 'solicited R1,500 bribe to quash drunk-driving case'

By Kim Swartz - 31 October 2024
The officer allegedly solicited a R1,500 bribe to have a drunk-driving case withdrawn. Stock photo.
The officer allegedly solicited a R1,500 bribe to have a drunk-driving case withdrawn. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/weyo

A 51-year-old police warrant officer is due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court in the Western Cape on Thursday on a corruption charge for allegedly soliciting R1,500 from a motorist to quash a drunk-driving case.

The officer was detained on an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

“Initial investigation suggests on March 12 the warrant officer, stationed at Vredenburg detective services, requested a suspect in a criminal case to meet him at a shopping complex,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.  

“Reports further suggested the officer requested a payment of R1,500 to ensure the case of driving under the influence of alcohol will be withdrawn.”  

The conduct of the officer was reported and transferred to the provincial anti-corruption unit for investigation.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile warned officers there would be “zero tolerance” of corruption in the SAPS.

TimesLIVE

Traffic officer fails to set aside dismissal after taking R200 bribe

A former Mpumalanga traffic officer who was dismissed for allegedly accepting a R200 bribe failed in his bid to challenge his dismissal at the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, his wife Desiree and four co-accused apply for ...
Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of Carling Knockout clash between ...