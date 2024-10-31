News

Shoot-out in Kliprivier leaves two suspects dead, one officer injured

The suspects started firing at the police, who retaliated

By TimesLIVE - 31 October 2024
Police acted on information about suspects en route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng. Stock image.
Police acted on information about suspects en route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two suspects were shot dead and a police officer was wounded during a shoot-out on the R59 road in Kliprivier on Thursday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police acted on information about suspects en route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng. Cross-pavement robberies happen when security guards are robbed while dropping off or collecting money at shops or ATMs.

“The suspects were intercepted and when approached they started firing at the police who retaliated, fatally shooting two of the suspects. One fled on foot,” Nevhuhulwi said. 

She said one firearm was recovered on the scene.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen in Alexandra this month. 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament