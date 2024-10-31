Shoot-out in Kliprivier leaves two suspects dead, one officer injured

Two suspects were shot dead and a police officer was wounded during a shoot-out on the R59 road in Kliprivier on Thursday.
Two suspects were shot dead and a police officer was wounded during a shoot-out on the R59 road in Kliprivier on Thursday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police acted on information about suspects en route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng. Cross-pavement robberies happen when security guards are robbed while dropping off or collecting money at shops or ATMs.
“The suspects were intercepted and when approached they started firing at the police who retaliated, fatally shooting two of the suspects. One fled on foot,” Nevhuhulwi said.
She said one firearm was recovered on the scene.
Investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen in Alexandra this month.
