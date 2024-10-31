News

State of Eastern Cape roads violates human rights, commission finds

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 31 October 2024

The SA Human Rights Commission convened at the Blue Lagoon Conference Centre in East London on Wednesday to discuss the alarming findings of its inquiry into the crippling effects of inadequate road infrastructure across the province...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of Carling Knockout clash between ...
Early voters in Georgia say they trust the process | REUTERS