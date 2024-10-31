There have been several incidents where taxi patrollers allegedly harassed motorists on the road for giving hitchhikers a lift.
Masemola said police management would engage the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on the matter, emphasising the behaviour is not acceptable.
“This is a matter I will have to take up with the provincial commissioner and ensure they engage the taxi association. They can stop their own taxis, not any other person driving on a public road.”
However, Santaco Mpumalanga chairperson Fanyana Sibanyoni has defended the action of taxi patrollers, claiming they are doing their job to protect taxi drivers.
“Every company, when they start their business, needs security. There is nothing wrong with the taxi industry having security to look after our business. Every company has the right to have security to look after their businesses,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday.
Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola
Santaco says association has right to stop motorists to 'protect the business'
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says taxi patrollers have no authority to stop motorists giving people lifts.
A recent viral video showed a taxi patrol car blocking a vehicle on the highway for allegedly picking up passengers.
“We are aware that taxi association cars are called patrollers, but those cars only work on their own taxis,” Masemola said in an interview with Radio 702 on Wednesday.
“They have no right to stop any other person on a public road. They can stop their own taxis but they can't stop any member of the public, whether it's a neighbour or anyone else. They are not allowed to stop people.”
There have been several incidents where taxi patrollers allegedly harassed motorists on the road for giving hitchhikers a lift.
Masemola said police management would engage the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on the matter, emphasising the behaviour is not acceptable.
“This is a matter I will have to take up with the provincial commissioner and ensure they engage the taxi association. They can stop their own taxis, not any other person driving on a public road.”
However, Santaco Mpumalanga chairperson Fanyana Sibanyoni has defended the action of taxi patrollers, claiming they are doing their job to protect taxi drivers.
“Every company, when they start their business, needs security. There is nothing wrong with the taxi industry having security to look after our business. Every company has the right to have security to look after their businesses,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday.
Sibanyoni argued car owners were not permitted to give hitchhikers a lift, not even family members, citing safety concerns for passengers and private car owners who did not have permits to transport passengers.
“They're not allowed. It's our business. They are infringing on our rights because we, as taxi operators, have permits to load passengers, but people cannot just pick up others because they are not taxis.
“If you see there are family members hiking there and there's a patrol car, just stop your car, go to the security patroller, and explain to them that this is your family member. Ask them to allow you to pick up the person. I don't think they'll give you a problem.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos