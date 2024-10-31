Police are questioning an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the rape of five grade 12 pupils at a private boarding house in Bhityi village outside Mthatha on Tuesday night, as they also investigate possible links to the murders of two elderly women in the area.
Eight schoolgirls were robbed of their cellphones at gunpoint, while five were raped.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa on Thursday confirmed that the provincial task team from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was questioning the suspect.
"The investigation will determine whether he will be charged or released," she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said police were working around the clock to apprehend those behind two heinous attacks in the Bhityi area.
They are investigating potential links between the teenager and one of the incidents of rape, as well as two murders.
Respected AbaThembu matriarch, Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara, 71, and an 80-year-old retired nurse Nonceba Timakwe were brutally murdered at Mqhekezweni on the same night as the schoolgirls' rape.
Five homesteads were broken into in Mqhekezweni on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Mawisa confirmed a 46-year-old suspect had been arrested and charged with 18 counts of murder related to the Lusikisiki mass shooting.
The suspect will appear in the local magistrate's court on Thursday, facing 18 counts of murder.
He is the seventh suspect linked to the September 28 massacre.
DispatchLIVE
Teenager questioned over rape of five schoolgirls in Bhityi, links to brutal murders probed
Image: SUPPLIED
Police are questioning an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the rape of five grade 12 pupils at a private boarding house in Bhityi village outside Mthatha on Tuesday night, as they also investigate possible links to the murders of two elderly women in the area.
Eight schoolgirls were robbed of their cellphones at gunpoint, while five were raped.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa on Thursday confirmed that the provincial task team from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was questioning the suspect.
"The investigation will determine whether he will be charged or released," she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said police were working around the clock to apprehend those behind two heinous attacks in the Bhityi area.
They are investigating potential links between the teenager and one of the incidents of rape, as well as two murders.
Respected AbaThembu matriarch, Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara, 71, and an 80-year-old retired nurse Nonceba Timakwe were brutally murdered at Mqhekezweni on the same night as the schoolgirls' rape.
Five homesteads were broken into in Mqhekezweni on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Mawisa confirmed a 46-year-old suspect had been arrested and charged with 18 counts of murder related to the Lusikisiki mass shooting.
The suspect will appear in the local magistrate's court on Thursday, facing 18 counts of murder.
He is the seventh suspect linked to the September 28 massacre.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos