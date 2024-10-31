Alleged diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, 60, his wife Desiree, 50, and four co-accused are on Thursday applying for bail at the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court.
The couple and seven other accused, Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans, 54, Johannes Petrus Badenhorst, 41, Helena Dorothea Amy Schulenburg, 59, Adriaan Dewald Strydom, 35, Christelle Badenhorst, 42, Nicolize van Heerden, 58, and Walter Niendinger, 55, made their first appearance in court last Thursday.
Three co-accused were released on bail, while the bail applications of the others will be heard next week. Though Liebeneberg and his wife chose not to apply for bail at their first appearance, they may apply for it at any other time, including next week when the case returns to court for the bail applications of the other accused.
Kleynhans and Schulenburg were released on bail of R20,000, while Niedinger’s bail was set at R100,000, on the condition they surrendered their passports to the investigating officer.
WATCH LIVE | Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, wife Desiree, four co-accused apply for bail
