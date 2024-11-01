Cruise ships may give East London a wide berth
A third of vessels scheduled to visit port could bypass the city over crime fears
The recent spate of criminal incidents reported in the metro could lead a third of 14 passenger liners set to visit the metro to bypass East London and dock in Gqeberha. ..
