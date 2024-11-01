News

Deacon who raped his niece, 10, sentenced to life imprisonment

By TimesLIVE - 01 November 2024
The man raped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply "playing a game". Stock photo.
The man raped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply "playing a game". Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday sentenced a 61-year-old former employee of the department of public service & administration to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece.   

The court heard that the girl was staying with her aunt, who was married to the accused, who was a deacon at the International Assemblies of God church. 

The man raped the girl on November 17 2017 when he moved some of his belongings to his new home in Mamelodi East. 

“On arrival the man raped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply ‘playing a game’,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

 She said the truth came to light a year later when the victim’s aunt learnt of the assault and reported it to the police on November 18 2018.

Life in jail for man (38) who kidnapped, assaulted and raped woman (40) in Lehae

A 38-year-old man who kidnapped, assaulted and raped a 40-year-old woman in Lehae, Lenasia, six years ago has been sentenced life imprisonment by the ...
News
1 month ago

The man pleaded not guilty and suggested his wife had conspired against him to remove him from the family.

“However, prosecutor advocate Annelizer Stiles called several witnesses, including the victim, a medical professional and the accused's wife, all of whom provided compelling evidence that demonstrated the man's guilt.” 

During sentencing proceedings, the man requested the court consider imposing a sentence of correctional supervision.

However, the court said the man had showed no remorse for his actions and had taken advantage of a vulnerable child.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nissan Daring Africa 2024
Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor