Dozens evicted as authorities demolish makeshift homes around Castle of Good Hope
Image: Samane JNR Marks
Dozens of people who set up makeshift homes around the Castle of Good Hope have been evicted by authorities in Cape Town.
Sheriff of the court Ncedile Ntsibantu, accompanied by a strong police contingent and city law enforcement officers, descended on the historic precinct on Friday morning.
The shanty town dwellers looked dejected as they watched earth moving machinery demolish about 100 rickety structures. The eviction followed an order handed down by the high court which instructed the unlawful occupants to vacate the precinct by October 17.
Ntsibantu, who brandished two A4 documents, described the eviction as “smooth”, but said only a handful of people moved “willingly”.
“We assembled at 6am with my team, police and city officials. After a brief meeting I gave occupants a 15-minute window to vacate voluntarily. However, only a few complied. The remaining individuals refused to leave, saying they had nowhere to go,” said Ntsibantu.
As city trucks and two tractor loader digger machines tore down the structures, rats scurried for cover, fleeing the chaos. Many of the evicted accepted city transportation to safe spaces but others refused, choosing to remain on the streets.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
“Occupants were instructed to vacate by October 17. Following their noncompliance, a final order with a warrant was obtained on October 20.”
Gilbert Gabuya, one of the evicted squatters, said there was something positive about his stay at the shanty town. He called the place “a miracle” that provided him with a sense of home.
“After my separation from my girlfriend eight months ago, being here changed a lot of me. I was smoking heroin. When I got here I stopped smoking heroin. I went back to my craft of drawing and selling my artwork in the flea market,” he said.
“I left for work at 6am, selling paintings to make ends meet, but when I returned my belongings were gone. I had no idea we were being evicted today [Friday]. Everything's lost. Clothes don't matter but my painting supplies are irreplaceable.”
He described the area as “peaceful”.
“Living here was surprisingly positive for me. I found peace and a way to elevate myself. Despite others struggling with addiction, I managed to overcome my own and focus on growth. This place was my rehabilitation centre. It was like a miracle. Now I'm lost and homeless with nowhere to turn,” Gabuya said.
