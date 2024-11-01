A suspected extortionist was killed in a shoot-out with police in Centane on Thursday.
In a crime intelligence-driven operation, involving the National Intelligence Unit, police followed up on information regarding the suspect.
He allegedly demanded protection fees from businesses in the Centane CBD.
“When the suspect was driving out of town, members spotted the identified vehicle and attempted to stop it,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.
“He stopped at a distance from the police, exited, drew his firearm, and started shooting at the officers, who returned fire.”
The shoot-out resulted in the fatal shooting of the 34-year-old suspect.
Eastern Cape extortion suspect killed in shoot-out with police
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
“No police members were injured during the incident,” Mawisa said.
“Police recovered a 9mm firearm with the serial number filed off, a bulletproof vest and the suspect's vehicle.”
Cases of attempted murder and an inquest have been opened for investigation.
The case will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.
