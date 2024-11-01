Eastern Cape motorist shot and wounded during hijacking ordeal after giving lift to hitchhikers

A 61-year-old motorist is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot multiple times during a hijacking ordeal between Dikeni and Middeldrift on Thursday.
Police recovered the vehicle after a high-speed chase, just three hours after the incident took place.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the victim was driving his gold Polo Vivo from Dikeni to Middeldrift when he gave a lift to three men hitchhiking near the University of Fort Hare.
Drama unfolded when the motorist asked them to get out of the car at Thorn Park on the R63, having reached his destination.
“One of the suspects then drew a firearm and shot the victim four times in the upper body, leaving him beside the road,” Mawisa said.
“They drove off in his car towards Qonce.”
The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Mawisa said the hijacked vehicle was spotted at a Kei Bridge roadblock.
When approaching the police roadblock, the suspects made a U-turn and drove at high speed towards East London.
“Police gave chase and activated backup for assistance,” Mawisa said.
“The vehicle was blocked by police and private security guards on the N2, Brakfontein turn-off, and they made another U-turn in the Gonubie direction.”
The suspects were eventually cornered.
One was arrested and the other suspect fled.
Police from the K9 unit used their dogs and gave chase.
“With the assistance of community members and private security firms, the suspect was arrested in bushes, possessing an unlicensed firearm,” Mawisa said.
“Within three hours, the vehicle was recovered, and two suspects were arrested and found in possession of a firearm.”
“They are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
A case of attempted murder and car hijacking was opened at Middledrift police station for investigation.
The duo will appear in East London magistrate's court on Friday and Middeldrift magistrate's court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape motorist shot and wounded during hijacking ordeal after giving lift to hitchhikers
A 61-year-old motorist is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot multiple times during a hijacking ordeal between Dikeni and Middeldrift on Thursday.
Police recovered the vehicle after a high-speed chase, just three hours after the incident took place.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the victim was driving his gold Polo Vivo from Dikeni to Middeldrift when he gave a lift to three men hitchhiking near the University of Fort Hare.
Drama unfolded when the motorist asked them to get out of the car at Thorn Park on the R63, having reached his destination.
“One of the suspects then drew a firearm and shot the victim four times in the upper body, leaving him beside the road,” Mawisa said.
“They drove off in his car towards Qonce.”
The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Mawisa said the hijacked vehicle was spotted at a Kei Bridge roadblock.
When approaching the police roadblock, the suspects made a U-turn and drove at high speed towards East London.
“Police gave chase and activated backup for assistance,” Mawisa said.
“The vehicle was blocked by police and private security guards on the N2, Brakfontein turn-off, and they made another U-turn in the Gonubie direction.”
The suspects were eventually cornered.
One was arrested and the other suspect fled.
Police from the K9 unit used their dogs and gave chase.
“With the assistance of community members and private security firms, the suspect was arrested in bushes, possessing an unlicensed firearm,” Mawisa said.
“Within three hours, the vehicle was recovered, and two suspects were arrested and found in possession of a firearm.”
“They are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
A case of attempted murder and car hijacking was opened at Middledrift police station for investigation.
The duo will appear in East London magistrate's court on Friday and Middeldrift magistrate's court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos