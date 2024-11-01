A prominent Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal pastor has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault after a complaint laid by a 28-year-old woman.
It is believed the alleged incident took place after a political meeting attended by about a dozen leaders, including the victim, at his home.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest of the 54-year-old in connection with an alleged sexual assault on September 5.
He appeared at the Verulam magistrate's court on Wednesday within hours of his arrest.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the pastor was granted R1,000 bail, which was unopposed by the state.
“Bail conditions are that he must move to reside in Chatsworth and is only allowed into Phoenix when he is going to church. He is also not allowed to contact or interfere with the complainant,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
The case is scheduled to return to court next month.
TimesLIVE
Pastor arrested for ‘sexual assault’ to change suburbs after securing bail, court orders
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN
A prominent Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal pastor has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault after a complaint laid by a 28-year-old woman.
It is believed the alleged incident took place after a political meeting attended by about a dozen leaders, including the victim, at his home.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest of the 54-year-old in connection with an alleged sexual assault on September 5.
He appeared at the Verulam magistrate's court on Wednesday within hours of his arrest.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the pastor was granted R1,000 bail, which was unopposed by the state.
“Bail conditions are that he must move to reside in Chatsworth and is only allowed into Phoenix when he is going to church. He is also not allowed to contact or interfere with the complainant,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
The case is scheduled to return to court next month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos