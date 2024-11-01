A nine-year-old pupil from Ngqika primary school in Qonce died on Thursday morning after allegedly consuming snacks bought from a local spaza shop.
The pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic in Zone 5 Zwelitsha before she died.
It is alleged that the pupil, Anothando Kwindla, who was in grade four, bought the snacks from a local spaza and shortly afterwards experienced vomiting and later died.
Department of health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase confirmed that there had been six pupils who were taken to Grey Hospital, presenting different symptoms. These included difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
Education MEC Fundile Gade sent his heartfelt condolences to the family.
Qonce pupil, 9, dies after eating contaminated snacks from local spaza shop
Image: Thulani Mbele
A nine-year-old pupil from Ngqika primary school in Qonce died on Thursday morning after allegedly consuming snacks bought from a local spaza shop.
The pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic in Zone 5 Zwelitsha before she died.
It is alleged that the pupil, Anothando Kwindla, who was in grade four, bought the snacks from a local spaza and shortly afterwards experienced vomiting and later died.
Department of health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase confirmed that there had been six pupils who were taken to Grey Hospital, presenting different symptoms. These included difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
Education MEC Fundile Gade sent his heartfelt condolences to the family.
Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'
He said his department’s district report stated that the pupil started vomiting just after arriving in class in the morning, and teachers rushed to assist her.
“Due to vomiting, the doctor on call advised the teachers that an autopsy would have to be performed, as the foam in the pupil’s mouth indicates traces of food poisoning.”
Upon learning about this, Gade urged parents to be vigilant and ensure that children buy their food from recognised and legitimate food vendors.
“As schools do not have authority over vendors, I advise the community and the school governing bodies to work with local municipalities and inform them of these vendors operating in our communities to ensure that they are regulated and are compliant with the applicable laws.
“School community must be on alert, monitor what the learners buy and consume, and report to local authorities any suspected poisoning cases,” Gade said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos