SIU, Hawks conduct search and seizure at Makana offices

Image: SUPPLIED
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), assisted by the Hawks, raided the offices of Makana municipality on Friday after the municipality allegedly failed to co-operate with the probe into allegations of serious maladministration and unlawful conduct in the affairs of the municipality.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in September issued a proclamation empowering the SIU to investigate the allegations.
On Friday, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Thursday granted the SIU a warrant to search the premises of the municipality.
The raid was aimed at seizing evidence that might assist with the investigation.
“The SIU and Hawks collected documentation and equipment required for audit or compliance purposes concerning successful tenders from January 1 2019 to October 18 2024, as stipulated in proclamation 207 of 2024,” Kganyago said.
“This includes comprehensive records such as company registration documents, all forms of payment documentation [invoices, purchase orders, remittance advice], and devices — such as laptops, mobile devices, external storage, or media used by relevant committees, officials, or employees.
“The documentation also extends to any electronic data stored on these devices, including emails and cloud storage, covering current and outdated devices associated with specific personnel and posts.
“The application for a search and seizure followed the signing of proclamation 207 of 2024 by Ramaphosa, which authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Makana local municipality involving seven tenders, which was gazetted two weeks ago.”
The SIU’s investigation will look into the Makana bulk sewer upgrade phase one, professional engineering services for the groundwater development project, implementing agents for water conservation and demand management, the reappointment of MBB Consulting for water conservation and demand management, and electrification of the greater Makana and surrounding areas 11KV line project.
