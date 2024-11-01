‘We can’t be held hostage by taxi drivers’: Public frustrated by patrollers

Some believe taxi patrollers feel entitled to public roads because the police are not doing anything about the situation.
“Citizens are bullied because there is huge lack of visibility and active public policing, What are the police doing to show up better in the streets? Anyone does as they please and takes charge of our streets, and in the meantime the men in blue are locked in community police service centres and not doing street policing. The system that allows these guys to take space starts with the security sector’s step-back stance and exposing citizens to these kinds of problems,” said Magrebe Ka Phoswa.
Bay Nkhwashu suggested the taxi industry be regulated by government.
“It is high time for our government to take control of taxi industries. I think Sibanyoni is a good example of this arrogance. He should focus on the safety of people who give him money.”
The GOOD Party joined the debate, saying action should be taken against the taxi industry for unlawful behaviour.
“Santaco is a national taxi institution,” it said. “Its members' errant behaviour in Mpumalanga must be swiftly stopped before it spreads to other provinces.”
Motorists have expressed their frustration over taxi patrollers allegedly terrorising them for giving hitchhikers lifts.
A recent viral video showed a taxi patrol car allegedly blocking a vehicle on a highway after the driver picked up passengers. The behaviour allegedly happens across the country.
Metered taxi drivers allegedly block e-hailing drivers from picking up passengers at Gautrain stations in Johannesburg and Pretoria. They also allegedly question private motorists who pick up their families and friends.
Many motorists are living in fear of driving their cars freely with their families as they could be stopped by taxi patrollers to explain why they have passengers and how they are related to them. Some have allegedly had their cars seized and have been forced to pay hefty fees for their return.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has condemned the behaviour, saying taxi patrollers have no right to stop motorists giving people lifts.
TimesLIVE reported South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Mpumalanga chairperson Fanyana Sibanyoni believes car owners are not permitted to give hitchhikers lifts unless they explain their relationship to taxi patrollers. His view sparked anger from the public.
Social media users have spoken out, calling for police action and arrests of taxi patrollers involved in harassing motorists.
Luka Ringeta said: “We can't be held hostage by taxi drivers and associations. Their behaviour is like declaring war on everyone. Imagine begging them to allow our wives and children to get inside our cars. Did we sign contracts which bind us to use their taxis? They are going too far with their attitude. I can't beg them to be with my family inside my car.”
Another user warned this should stop before someone is killed.
“This must stop before someone draws a firearm and kills another person. Or there will be a huge accident where innocent lives will be lost. The taxi industry thugs have no right to dictate who gets to ride in my car. They should improve their product so people will find it preferable to use them. Forcing someone to do anything is against the law, unless you are a legally operating law enforcement official,” Nathi Sibiya said.
