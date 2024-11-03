Haters of my song are great for business — Live Mabeqa

Mabeqa, while enjoying his five minutes of fame as a singer, said he was not planning to embark on a career change.
But his fans should brace themselves for a music video for the song before year-end.
“I respect musicians. Being in studio is a job on its own. I doubt very much I am going back to studio.
“All I wanted was to sing this song and pass the message. I’ve done that and I’m happy about it.”
The Mthatha businessman, who hails from Qonce, said despite the backlash, he had no regrets.
“What I have learnt is people want to see you better, just not better than them.
“When I saw the backlash surrounding me and the song, truly speaking I couldn’t respond because I was shocked.”
But he said the negative comments did not have any negative impact on him.
“I was shocked because I didn’t realise what people see in me, that I don’t see.
“They are obsessed with me, which made me ask who am I?
“I have no TV background, I have never been on radio, and I’m not a public figure, yet everything that I touch turns to gold.
“Their hatred of me has helped me into understand my own significance.
“I’m very happy I have people who are against it and vocal about it, because it makes people more interested in checking out the song.
“My friends are concerned but I said to them, ‘God will never take you where his grace cannot keep’. Where I am right now is simply because of God’s grace.”
Mabeqa said he had not anticipated the reaction towards his new song.
“This wasn’t expected. I never knew I’d top charts.
“I have been getting calls from people who had been in the industry for a while, asking how I did it. I’ve done it all by myself, I prayed for it.”
Mabeqa said everything was working in his favour.
“What’s next is a music video. I love the noise because through it I generate income when they search me on socials and I get recognitions from event organisers, companies and brands wanting to work with me.
“This is all working in my favour, I am super excited,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
Haters of my song are great for business — Live Mabeqa
Eastern Cape content creator Live Mabeqa, who has sparked a heated debate online with his musical debut, says the controversy has been a stepping stone in his career.
The social media star, whose videos and posts have garnered the attention of thousands of users, has just released a single, Iyaqala Ukwenzeka Lento.
Mabeqa’s musical foray has divided social media users, with some hailing it as a bold move and others questioning whether he should have stuck to content creation.
Iyaqala Ukwenzekela Lento (“This is the first of its kind”), dropped on October 25.
Since its launch, it has already topped music charts on some radio stations but also caused an uproar online.
Mabeqa said the single was inspired by a clip of churchwomen on his Tik Tok, who sang part of the song.
“They sang only one line with no context, I took it, gave it context and did it with my own style.”
The Tik Tok star said when he released the single he knew it would be heard by many and resonate with each individual in a different way.
“This single could mean many things for different people.
“One could be buying their first car, they could be having their first job, graduating as the first person at home, having their first child and buying their first house, but Iyaqala Ukwenzeka Lento.”
DispatchLIVE
