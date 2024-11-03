Nine-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in 'critical condition'

Tensions are high in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after an nine-year-old child died and the child's four-year-old sibling and mother are in a critical condition in the Edenvale Hospital after suspected food poisoning.
Angry community members reportedly took to the streets and attempted to shut down a tuck shop where the victims allegedly bought snacks on Saturday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi called for calm as investigations continue
“An inquest case is currently being investigated following the incident.
“According to a report, the police in Alexandra responded to a call regarding a mother and her two children who were experiencing stomach aches. Regrettably, the nine-year-old was declared dead while the mother and the four-year-old are still in hospital.
“A team of police investigators in collaboration with health experts and other role players will be investigating the allegations made concerning the food consumed by the victims before falling ill,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni urged the public not to speculate about the cause and to allow investigators space to do their work to uncover the truth behind this incident.
“We have established a team of experts that are working with our partners in government to investigate the death. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased child and wish a swift recovery to the mother and the other child” said Mthombeni.
In a community alert circulated on social media, the father of the dead child was quoted as saying the victims started complaining about pain an hour after consuming the snacks.
“My daughter came from a toilet complaining about chest pains, we took her to Masakhane clinic and on the way, she was unable to breathe. When we got to the clinic, I dropped her off in the emergency room. We were called after some minutes to be informed of her passing.
'While still there, their mother complained about stomach pains. She was admitted and I called a neighbour to assist in transporting my four -year-old boy whom we left home so that he could get medical attention. They were both taken to Edenvale Hospital. Their mother is in critical condition.”
TimesLIVE
Nine-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in 'critical condition'
Image: Thulani Mbele
