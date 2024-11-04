New judges named for corruption watchdog Special Tribunal

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judges to the Special Tribunal, which has a statutory mandate to recover public funds syphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.
Judge Margaret Victor was appointed tribunal president for a three-year term.
She spent 25 years as an advocate at the Johannesburg bar, then served as a judge in the Gauteng division. She was also a judge of the Competition Appeal Court, an acting justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and in 2019 she was appointed an acting justice of the Constitutional Court until 2021. In January last year she was appointed as the insurance ombud.
Judges appointed to the tribunal from November are:
- Judge Thandi Victoria Norman of the Eastern Cape division of the high court
- Judge David Makhoba from Gauteng
- Judge Brian A Mashile of the Mpumalanga division
- Judge Andre Henry Petersen of North West
- Judge Chantel Moira Jennifer Fortuin of the Western Cape division.
The Special Tribunal's proceedings are inquisitorial in nature and characterised by extensive pre-trial investigations.
