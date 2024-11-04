An off-duty police sergeant suspected of being part of an armed gang was killed in a shootout with the police tactical response team (TRT) in Mqanduli on Sunday.
On Sunday at about 4pm, members from the Mthatha TRT received information about armed suspects in the area of Mqanduli.
“The suspects were traced and located at a bottle store in Dobe location,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Monday.
“When spotted, they fled in different directions. One suspect opened fire, prompting police to return fire.
“The 42-year-old suspect was fatally wounded, while other suspects managed to flee. An unlicensed revolver was recovered.”
A preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Hillbrow in 2021.
Further investigation revealed that the deceased was an off-duty police sergeant stationed at the Madeira SAPS in the OR Tambo district.
Police opened an inquest docket.
DispatchLIVE
Off-duty sergeant killed in shootout with police in Mqanduli
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
An off-duty police sergeant suspected of being part of an armed gang was killed in a shootout with the police tactical response team (TRT) in Mqanduli on Sunday.
On Sunday at about 4pm, members from the Mthatha TRT received information about armed suspects in the area of Mqanduli.
“The suspects were traced and located at a bottle store in Dobe location,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Monday.
“When spotted, they fled in different directions. One suspect opened fire, prompting police to return fire.
“The 42-year-old suspect was fatally wounded, while other suspects managed to flee. An unlicensed revolver was recovered.”
A preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Hillbrow in 2021.
Further investigation revealed that the deceased was an off-duty police sergeant stationed at the Madeira SAPS in the OR Tambo district.
Police opened an inquest docket.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape extortion suspect killed in shoot-out with police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos